Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga: Live streaming, teams, Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Statue Of Former Twins Owner Removed From Target Field



Calvin Griffith is credited with moving the franchise to Minnesota in 1961, but during a speech in 1978, a reporter heard him say he brought the team to Minnesota because there were few black people.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 00:38 Published 3 hours ago

Worcester Home Depot Evacuated After Person Barricaded In Bathroom



A Home Depot store in Worcester was evacuated and the SWAT team was called in after a person barricaded themselves in the bathroom. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:35 Published 5 hours ago