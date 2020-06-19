Coronavirus: What does blood type have to do with COVID-19?
Friday, 19 June 2020 () COVID-19 can take mild to severe courses: Sometimes there are no symptoms, and sometimes people die. New research suggests that blood types could play a rather important role by affecting the immune response.
In today's health headlines we talk about severe Vitamin D deficiencies and the Coronavirus and how this can lead to more severe symptoms. Also, your blood type can also lead to severe COVID-19 illness.
