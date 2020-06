CEO of Germany’s Wirecard quits after annual report delayed Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

BERLIN (AP) — The chief executive of German payment service provider Wirecard AG resigned on Friday, a day after the company announced that it was postponing its annual report again and its shares plummeted. Wirecard said in a brief statement that Markus Braun resigned with immediate effect “in mutual consent” with the company’s supervisory board. […] 👓 View full article

