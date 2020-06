‘Shadow of the Wind’ author Carlos Ruiz Zafón dead at 55 Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

MADRID (AP) — Carlos Ruiz Zafón, author of the best-selling novel “The Shadow of the Wind” and one of the world’s most popular Spanish writers, has died. He was 55. His Spanish publisher, Planeta, said in a news release Friday that Zafón died in Los Angeles. It gave no cause of death, but Zafón was […] 👓 View full article

