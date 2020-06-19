Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Penrith score rare win under Klein as Smith botches challenge

The Age Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
The Panthers scored a deserved 21-14 win over the Storm - and their first victory in 10 games under referee Ashley Klein.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

angusbacon21

2020 Year of The Luai RT @mrchrisnico: My re-cap of last night’s @PenrithPanthers win. Kicking myself I didn’t tip them😢🐾: https://t.co/8LBUM3cuU1 1 week ago

mrchrisnico

christian nicolussi My re-cap of last night’s @PenrithPanthers win. Kicking myself I didn’t tip them😢🐾: https://t.co/8LBUM3cuU1 1 week ago

MGuin23

Michael Guinery RT @smh: The Panthers deserve to be considered genuine premiership contenders after a solid 21-14 win over the Storm. https://t.co/hTwdnipB… 1 week ago

smh

The Sydney Morning Herald The Panthers deserve to be considered genuine premiership contenders after a solid 21-14 win over the Storm. https://t.co/hTwdnipBsy 1 week ago