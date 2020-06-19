|
|
|
Bus from 'Into the Wild' removed by air in Alaska
Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
An abandoned bus in the Alaska backcountry, popularized by the book "Into the Wild" and movie of the same name, was removed Thursday, state officials said. (June 18)
|
|
|
|