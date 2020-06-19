Global  

Bus from 'Into the Wild' removed by air in Alaska

USATODAY.com Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
An abandoned bus in the Alaska backcountry, popularized by the book "Into the Wild" and movie of the same name, was removed Thursday, state officials said. (June 18)
