2 indicted, accused of pointing guns at Medford protesters Friday, 19 June 2020

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A Jackson County grand jury has indicted two people who are accused of pointing guns at demonstrators who were marching in Medford to protest police brutality following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. A grand jury Thursday indicted David Westmoreland and Marcella Welch, both Medford