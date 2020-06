Neymar loses lawsuit over signing bonus with Barcelona Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish court has ruled in favor of Barcelona in a dispute with former player Neymar over a signing bonus paid in part to the Brazil striker before he left for Paris Saint-Germain. The court on Friday rejected Neymar's suit that Barcelona owed him 43 million euros ($48 million) from part […]