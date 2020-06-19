Global  

Twins remove ex-owner Griffith statue over racist remarks

Seattle Times Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins removed a statue of former owner Calvin Griffith at Target Field, citing racist remarks he made in 1978. Griffith’s statue was one of several installed when the team opened the ballpark in 2010. “While we acknowledge the prominent role Calvin Griffith played in our history, we cannot remain silent […]
