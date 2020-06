BAI recommends Kidambi Srikanth for Khel Ratna, HS Prannoy ignored for Arjuna Award Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has recommended Kidambi Srikanth for the Khel Ratna award. While Srikanth's application has been forwarded to the Sports Ministry, Indian shuttler HS Prannoy has been ignored. 👓 View full article

