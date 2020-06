Boris Johnson backs fans singing ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came out Friday in favor of England rugby fans singing “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” at a time when the historical context of the song is being reviewed. Johnson said there should not be “any sort of prohibition on singing that song” and he would “love” to hear […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this The Pantagraph LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came out Friday in favor of England rugby fans singing “Swing Lo… https://t.co/MFm28SyGzp 59 seconds ago Sports News Boris Johnson backs fans singing 'Swing Low, Sweet Chariot' https://t.co/VrdWaRrqQj 12 minutes ago