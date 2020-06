Google loses appeal against $56 million fine in France Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

PARIS (AP) — France’s highest administrative court has upheld a fine of 50 million euros ($56 million) Google was ordered to pay for not being “sufficiently clear and transparent” with Android users about their data protection options. Google was first slapped with the fine in January 2019, the first penalty for a U.S. tech giant […] 👓 View full article

