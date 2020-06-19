Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump: Mail-in voting presents ‘biggest risk’ to reelection

Seattle Times Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says that mail-in voting presents the greatest threat to his reelection hopes and he suggested that legal efforts in several states launched by his allies might decide November’s election. Trump has asserted without evidence that expanded mail-in voting will lead to the “greatest rigged election in history.” In an […]
