|
Trump: Mail-in voting presents ‘biggest risk’ to reelection
Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says that mail-in voting presents the greatest threat to his reelection hopes and he suggested that legal efforts in several states launched by his allies might decide November’s election. Trump has asserted without evidence that expanded mail-in voting will lead to the “greatest rigged election in history.” In an […]
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this