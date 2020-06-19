Global  

'Bilbo Baggins' actor Ian Holm dies aged 88

Deutsche Welle Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Best known for playing Bilbo Baggins in the "Lord of the Rings" film trilogy, the actor also starred in dozens of other roles. In his lifetime, the English actor was nominated for six Baftas as well as an Academy Award.
 Lord Of The Rings star Sir Ian Holm has died aged 88 following a battle with Parkinson's disease. The actor portrayed Bilbo Baggins in the Lord Of The Rings series.

Actor Ian Holm, Who Played King Lear To Bilbo Baggins, Has Died

 With a grounding in classical theater, Ian Holm became beloved by movie fans around the world, especially in the "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy and "The...
NPR


