PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies say five players have tested positive for COVID-19 this week at the team's spring training complex in Clearwater, Florida. The team also said Friday that three staff members at the camp have tested positive. The club didn't identify any of those affected. Philadelphia has indefinitely closed the Clearwater camp