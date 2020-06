Related videos from verified sources Police: Man Causes $3,000 Worth Of Damage To Vehicle While Posing On Top Of Roof, Hood For Photos In Center City



Police are looking for a man who caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to a vehicle while posing on its roof and hood for a picture in Center City. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:23 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this Star World West Va. city debuts anti-mine vehicle amid policing debate https://t.co/snQ5x3qP3h 3 minutes ago