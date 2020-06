Tennessee advances 6-week abortion ban, lawsuit filed Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amid nationwide unrest and a global pandemic that wrecked the state budget, Tennessee lawmakers advanced one of the strictest abortion bans in the country as most Tennesseans were asleep Friday and largely unaware the GOP-dominant General Assembly had taken up the controversial proposal. The bill’s passage shocked Democratic lawmakers and reproductive […] 👓 View full article

