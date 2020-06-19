Clemson sees 23 football players test positive for COVID-19
Friday, 19 June 2020 () CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson said 23 football players have tested positive for coronavirus since returning to campus this month. Clemson announced the results Friday. It did not identify the athletes. In all, school spokesman Jeff Kallin said 28 people were found with COVID-19 since testing began for athletes and other personnel on June 8. […]
This week, two USF football players tested positive for COVID-19. Head coach Jeff Scott is considering what happens if positive tests show up in the fall. He's also spoken with parents about health and safety on campus.
The University of Texas announced that 13 football players tested positive for COVID-19 or are presumed positive, and contact tracing has 10 more in isolation. ESPN Also reported by •Daily Caller •USATODAY.com •CBS Sports