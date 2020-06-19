Clemson sees 23 football players test positive for COVID-19 Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson said 23 football players have tested positive for coronavirus since returning to campus this month. Clemson announced the results Friday. It did not identify the athletes. In all, school spokesman Jeff Kallin said 28 people were found with COVID-19 since testing began for athletes and other personnel on June 8.


