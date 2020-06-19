Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Clemson sees 23 football players test positive for COVID-19

Seattle Times Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson said 23 football players have tested positive for coronavirus since returning to campus this month. Clemson announced the results Friday. It did not identify the athletes. In all, school spokesman Jeff Kallin said 28 people were found with COVID-19 since testing began for athletes and other personnel on June 8. […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: USF head coach Jeff Scott addresses future COVID-19 scenarios

USF head coach Jeff Scott addresses future COVID-19 scenarios 01:36

 This week, two USF football players tested positive for COVID-19. Head coach Jeff Scott is considering what happens if positive tests show up in the fall. He's also spoken with parents about health and safety on campus.

Related videos from verified sources

Lightning close facility after several players test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Lightning close facility after several players test positive for COVID-19

The Tampa Bay Lightning have temporarily closed their training facilities after several players tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:38Published
Cowboys' Zeke Elliott Tweets 'My Agent Didn’t Break Story' After Reports He & Other Players May Be Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Cowboys' Zeke Elliott Tweets 'My Agent Didn’t Break Story' After Reports He & Other Players May Be Positive For COVID-19

Running back Zeke Elliott took to social media after reports that several Dallas Cowboys players tested positive for COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:34Published
Reports: Several Dallas Cowboys, Including Zeke Elliott, Test Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Reports: Several Dallas Cowboys, Including Zeke Elliott, Test Positive For COVID-19

The NFL Network is reporting that several Dallas Cowboys players — including Ezekiel Elliott — have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Texas says 13 football players positive for virus

 The University of Texas announced that 13 football players tested positive for COVID-19 or are presumed positive, and contact tracing has 10 more in isolation.
ESPN Also reported by •Daily CallerUSATODAY.comCBS Sports

COVID-19 cases haven't deterred college football's quest to return, but when would they?

 As players return to campuses and the season looks more likely, positive COVID-19 tests are a reminder of the challenges college football still faces.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this