Related videos from verified sources Mama June Tests Positive For Cocaine



Yahoo! is reporting that Mama June Shannon has tested positive for cocaine. In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from Friday's From Not to Hot: Family Crisis, the We tv reality star voluntarily takes a drug.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43 Published 1 week ago China says reached positive consensus with India on border issue | Oneindia News



China said today that Indian and Chinese troops have started implementing the positive consensus reached by the senior military officials of the two countries on June 6 aimed at easing the situation.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:06 Published 1 week ago COVID-19 Spreads Among Staff And Inmates At Minnesota Prisons



At least 40 Minnesota Department of Corrections staff members at six different prison facilities have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:25 Published on May 1, 2020

Tweets about this