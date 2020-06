‘Into the Wild’ Bus, Seen as a Danger, Is Airlifted From the Alaskan Wild Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Alaska Army National Guard transported the bus to a “secure site” after two hikers have died and at least 15 have had to be rescued while trying to reach the bus in the remote Alaskan wilderness. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Cambodious Leonard RT @mlevenson: ‘Into the Wild’ Bus, Seen as a Danger, Is Airlifted From the Alaskan Wild https://t.co/KW8SQ3tz5j 6 minutes ago Jon Zmikly RT @mccanner: ‘Into the Wild’ Bus, Seen as a Danger, Is Airlifted From the Alaskan Wild https://t.co/cg2Ds5G3lQ 8 minutes ago Covensure Brokerage ‘Into the Wild’ Bus, Seen as a Danger, Is Airlifted From the Alaskan Wild https://t.co/3r3PByAREP https://t.co/Fr2AkVDDLn 9 minutes ago erin mccann | ‘Into the Wild’ Bus, Seen as a Danger, Is Airlifted From the Alaskan Wild https://t.co/cg2Ds5G3lQ 10 minutes ago J.s ‘Into the Wild’ Bus, Seen as a Danger, Is Airlifted From the Alaskan Wild https://t.co/ti4MkqLCwV 28 minutes ago Distinct Today ‘Into the Wild’ Bus, Seen as a Danger, Is Airlifted From the Alaskan Wild https://t.co/3GR9vPjrzw 36 minutes ago Distinct Today ‘Into the Wild’ Bus, Seen as a Danger, Is Airlifted From the Alaskan Wild https://t.co/Ckx1ewFfim 36 minutes ago mlevenson ‘Into the Wild’ Bus, Seen as a Danger, Is Airlifted From the Alaskan Wild https://t.co/KW8SQ3tz5j 43 minutes ago