San Francisco mountain lion may have killed zoo animals

Seattle Times Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A mountain lion that was captured roaming the streets of San Francisco this week may have killed three animals at the city zoo, authorities said. Two wallaroos and a red kangaroo were found dead in their outdoor exhibit at the San Francisco Zoo and it appears that a local wild carnivore […]
 A mountain lion was spotted on the streets of San Fransisco. It most likely came from the open space south of the city, and could have been on the prowl for rodents or smaller pests.

