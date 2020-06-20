Star World San Francisco mountain lion may have killed zoo animals https://t.co/PzJY6XyocD 24 minutes ago KPIX 5 Three animals have been found dead at the San Francisco Zoo and it is believed the culprit could be a mountain lion… https://t.co/suG3siersh 1 hour ago AI6YR #SanFrancisco Mountain Lion (now apprehended) may have gotten three marsupials at the San Francisco Zoo https://t.co/mSvPaOE5t6 3 hours ago Sanjiv Moré RT @abc7newsbayarea: The wild mountain lion captured in San Francisco's Mission Bay may have killed three animals at the San Francisco Zoo… 4 hours ago Andrew Kaza Nice story. Of course, here in Oregon they would have shot it. @OracleSeagull did you happen to spot it? #SFCougar… https://t.co/xNE8RfHqEn 4 hours ago ABC7 News The wild mountain lion captured in San Francisco's Mission Bay may have killed three animals at the San Francisco Z… https://t.co/tJ5PwURLMn 4 hours ago WHNT News 19 A biologist says it most likely it came from the open space south of San Francisco - and could have been on the pro… https://t.co/oWtvDtepIr 10 hours ago Jill @jorgesabato Woah. I heard authorities thought there might be more than one mountain lion roaming in San Francisco,… https://t.co/RDxU5Ja7KZ 12 hours ago