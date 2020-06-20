San Francisco mountain lion may have killed zoo animals
Saturday, 20 June 2020 () SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A mountain lion that was captured roaming the streets of San Francisco this week may have killed three animals at the city zoo, authorities said. Two wallaroos and a red kangaroo were found dead in their outdoor exhibit at the San Francisco Zoo and it appears that a local wild carnivore […]
City crews removed a statue of Christopher Columbus at Coit Tower in San Francisco amid an ongoing push to remove monuments to historical figures associated with racial injustice. Wilson Walker wanted..