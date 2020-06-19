Sir Ian Holm, Ubiquitous British Actor, Dies at Age 88 Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Sir Sir Ian Holm , the British actor of stage and screen, passed away at the age of 88, according to reports published Friday. He was a Tony-winner for his work in Harold Pinter’s The Homecoming in 1967 and an Oscar nominee for his supporting role in Chariots of Fire in 1981. That role also won him a BAFTA and a supporting actor award from the Cannes Film Festival . He was also nominated for two Emmy awards. He is likely best known to mainstream audiences for the role of Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies, and as Ash the science officer with a secret in... 👓 View full article

