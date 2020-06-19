Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man arrested, charged with murder after New Zealand police shooting

WorldNews Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Man arrested, charged with murder after New Zealand police shootingAUCKLAND, New Zealand, June 19 (Xinhua) -- A 24-year-old man has been arrested on Friday night and charged with murder after fatal shooting in West Auckland that killed a police officer, said the New Zealand police. The police officer was shot dead and another one seriously injured in West Auckland during a routine vehicle check on Friday morning. Police investigating the fatal...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Suspect on the run after New Zealand police officer killed

Suspect on the run after New Zealand police officer killed 00:31

 A police officer has been killed and a second injured after being shot in New Zealand. Police in Auckland said officers pulled over a car on Friday morning when a person began firing at them before driving away. The suspect’s vehicle reportedly hit a bystander, who was injured, and the second...

Related videos from verified sources

Mayor Brown ‘open to’ police discipline database pushed by reformers, N.Y.C. mayor [Video]

Mayor Brown ‘open to’ police discipline database pushed by reformers, N.Y.C. mayor

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown has pledged transparency when it comes to police reform, but the mayor of New York City has already gone much farther, announcing that he will create a public, online..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 03:01Published
Buffalo City Council Asks For Investigation Into Black Officer's 2008 Firing [Video]

Buffalo City Council Asks For Investigation Into Black Officer's 2008 Firing

Former Buffalo police officer Cariol Horne was fired in 2008 after she says she stopped a white officer's chokehold on a black suspect in handcuffs. Now, the Buffalo City Council is asking the New York..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:53Published
Fuccillo's Feeding the Front Lines at the Grand island Police and Fire Station [Video]

Fuccillo's Feeding the Front Lines at the Grand island Police and Fire Station

Fuccillo's Feeding the Front Lines at the Grand island Police and Fire Station

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 03:19Published

Related news from verified sources

NZ man charged with murder over Auckland police shooting

 A 24-year-old man has been charged with the murder of New Zealand police officer Matthew Hunt as search continues for woman wanted for aiding and abetting.
The Age

New Zealand man charged with murder after police officer killed during traffic stop

 Two police officers were shot in the west Auckland suburb of Massey on Friday morning.
SBS


Tweets about this

abookishteen

Sabrina RT @TashiDiaz: Fired is not arrested and charged with Breonna Taylor’s murder 18 seconds ago

mfmvb1636

MFM RT @dannoyes: ABC7 News has learned Steven Carrillo charged federally with murder/attempted murder of security officer Pat Underwood at Oak… 58 seconds ago

KET_HD

Jimmy ©onway RT @XXL: Hurricane Chris has been charged with murder https://t.co/azlF1Lg5Du 2 minutes ago

dijoni

Don Salmon Justice for Breonna https://t.co/HnVLEiHqA1 in the police officer that murdered her is not enough. We need for him… https://t.co/rVfGx0Ib9G 4 minutes ago

stateofemergncy

stateofemergncy in addition to bourbon and horse racing, here’s a list of kentucky-made products you can abstain from buying (“boyc… https://t.co/FMHaE10NIS 5 minutes ago

KittyBatSasha

Sasha @ABC MILLIONS of people have been DEMANDING that he & the other two be ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH HER MURDER.... For… https://t.co/InLG4nXSuX 9 minutes ago