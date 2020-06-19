PM to Convene All-Party Meet on China Tensions; AAP, RJD Excluded
Friday, 19 June 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to convene an all-party meeting on Friday, 19 June evening to discuss developments at the LAC and prevailing India-China tensions. While a large number of Opposition political leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee are expected to be in attendance, prominent parties like Aam Aadmi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal have expressed their confusion over being excluded. “Rashtriya Janata Dal is the largest...
AAP and RJD have slammed the Modi government for not inviting them to the all-party meet to discuss the India-China issue. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that it is the largest party in Bihar and has 5 MPs in Parliament. He sought a clarification from Rajnath Singh on the issue. AAP also attacked...