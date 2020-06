SEC Chairman Jay Clayton has been nominated to become the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, replacing outgoing U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman,...

U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York ‘Stepping Down,’ DOJ Says in Surprise Announcement *Geoffrey Berman*, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, is stepping down from his position, per an announcement from the DOJ Friday that...

Mediaite 2 hours ago