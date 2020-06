UK reviews social distancing rules as COVID-19 cases fall



The review follows warnings from the hospitality sector that businesses and jobs could be severely affected when they reopen if the current restrictions remain in place. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:47 Published 13 hours ago

Boris Johnson wants all pupils back in school for five days a week in September



Boris Johnson has said it is his intention that children of all ages in England should be able to return to school on a five-day-a-week basis in September. The Prime Minister has said to β€œwatch this.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 15 hours ago