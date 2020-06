Five guests in your home: Victorian restrictions tightened Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Premier Daniel Andrews said from Sunday, the number of visitors allowed to visit Victorians in their homes will drop from ten to five. The premier said half of the cases since the end of April were linked to family to family transmissions. 👓 View full article

