Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Essendon's McKenna tests positive for COVID-19

The Age Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Essendon star Conor McKenna has tested positive for COVID-19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Florida sees highest single day of COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in a row [Video]

Florida sees highest single day of COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in a row

A distinguished professor at USF and an adviser to the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group warns the uptick in positive cases may only be the beginning of a tsunami of coronavirus cases.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 03:24Published

Tweets about this

_TomBasso

Tom Basso RT @theage: BREAKING: McKenna, who returned home to Ireland when the coronavirus hit, is understood to be asymptomatic but was tested twice… 3 seconds ago

p_hannam

Peter Hannam (Oops) Essendon's McKenna tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/LAdBCHV4kU via @theage 40 seconds ago

AFLFootball2020

AFL Football 🇦🇺 RT @FootyonNine: BREAKING: The AFL has been rocked by a positive coronavirus test. #9WWOS #AFL #FootyonNine https://t.co/p27nBZrMvo 56 seconds ago

AFLFootball2020

AFL Football 🇦🇺 RT @1116sen: BREAKING | Tomorrow's Essendon versus Melbourne game appears to be in doubt after Conor McKenna tests positive for COVID-19 |… 1 minute ago

suessaints

Susanna RT @adamlcarey: Well that’s thrown a 10-piece spanner set in the works https://t.co/ZKRfjxqfgi via @theage 2 minutes ago

theage

The Age BREAKING: McKenna, who returned home to Ireland when the coronavirus hit, is understood to be asymptomatic but was… https://t.co/rD9BqWFFtv 2 minutes ago

robarni164

Robyn RT @9NewsMelb: Just over a week into its return from a lengthy hiatus, the AFL has been hit with a bombshell, with Essendon star Conor McKe… 3 minutes ago

WishartJames

James Wishart RT @agerealfooty: BREAKING: Essendon star Conor McKenna has tested positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/uhUUNj0jo9 3 minutes ago