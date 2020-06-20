Global  

Trump looks to reset campaign amid pandemic with Tulsa rally

Seattle Times Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressing ahead in a pandemic, President Donald Trump looked to reverse a decline in his political fortunes Saturday by returning to the format that has so often energized himself and his loyal supporters: a raucous, no-holds-barred rally before tens of thousands of ardent fans, this time in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The rally was […]
Trump Rally In Tulsa Will Highlight Division Between Supporters, Rest Of America 00:37

 President Donald Trump is set to take the stage at his first rally in three months on Saturday night. A 19,199 seat arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma is expected to be filled with ardent supporters wearing “Keep America Great” hats and T-shirts. But outside the rally, America is being reshaped by the...

Trump supporters arrive in Tulsa ahead of presidential rally

Tulsa will welcome thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters, some of whom have camped out for several days for the chance to hear him speak, on Saturday at the BOK Center for his first campaign..

Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday warned protesters that they would face a 'different scene' at his weekend re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a threat that his campaign later said was not..

The OK Supreme Court Unanimously Rejected Required Mask Wearing At Trump Rally

On Friday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court unanimously rejected a major move to protect it's people. It was a bid to require attendees of Trump's Saturday rally to wear masks and practice social distancing...

 Trump told Fox News his decision to hold a rally in Tulsa - the site of a horrific attack on African Americans, on Juneteenth - was not deliberate.
 Instead of offering President Trump a glide path back into the campaign season, Saturday’s rally in Tulsa has become yet another flash point for a candidate...
 Will the thousands of Trump supporters wear masks? What time is the rally? How will President Trump talk about race? What protests will he face? Here’s what...
