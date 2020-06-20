Trump looks to reset campaign amid pandemic with Tulsa rally
Saturday, 20 June 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressing ahead in a pandemic, President Donald Trump looked to reverse a decline in his political fortunes Saturday by returning to the format that has so often energized himself and his loyal supporters: a raucous, no-holds-barred rally before tens of thousands of ardent fans, this time in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The rally was […]
President Donald Trump is set to take the stage at his first rally in three months on Saturday night. A 19,199 seat arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma is expected to be filled with ardent supporters wearing “Keep America Great” hats and T-shirts. But outside the rally, America is being reshaped by the...
Tulsa will welcome thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters, some of whom have camped out for several days for the chance to hear him speak, on Saturday at the BOK Center for his first campaign..
On Friday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court unanimously rejected a major move to protect it's people. It was a bid to require attendees of Trump's Saturday rally to wear masks and practice social distancing...
Trump told Fox News his decision to hold a rally in Tulsa - the site of a horrific attack on African Americans, on Juneteenth - was not deliberate.
