Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Euros On This Day - 20 June: Wales thrash Russia, Neville penalty pain & quickest goal

BBC News Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
BBC Sport rounds up the best archive action from 20 June in European Championship history.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

AmigoNewsUK

Amigo News 🇬🇧 BBC NEWS - Euros On This Day - 20 June: Wales thrash Russia, Neville penalty pain & quickest goal https://t.co/pmCuOBu0NN 3 minutes ago

Sokkaa_RSS

Sokkaa_RSS Euros On This Day - 20 June: Wales thrash Russia, Neville penalty pain & quickest goal https://t.co/HgrUanNrba https://t.co/63ivpFGqHM 5 minutes ago

AmigoNewsUK

Amigo News 🇬🇧 BBC FOOTBALL - Euros On This Day - 20 June: Wales thrash Russia, Neville penalty pain & quickest goal https://t.co/SNHizNH8DQ 7 minutes ago

SportOnTheBox

Sport On The Box 📺 #Football ⚽️ Classic 🏆 #EurosRewind#Euro2016 Round of 16 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @Cymru 🆚 @NorthernIreland Full Match… https://t.co/1uufI4ru4j 16 hours ago

SportOnTheBox

Sport On The Box 📺 #Football ⚽️ Classic 🏆 #EurosRewind#Euro2016 Group B 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @Cymru 🆚 Russia 🇷🇺 Full Match Replay 📺 7… https://t.co/2UCfzsEG4K 4 days ago