Amigo News 🇬🇧 BBC NEWS - Euros On This Day - 20 June: Wales thrash Russia, Neville penalty pain & quickest goal https://t.co/pmCuOBu0NN 3 minutes ago
Sokkaa_RSS Euros On This Day - 20 June: Wales thrash Russia, Neville penalty pain & quickest goal https://t.co/HgrUanNrba https://t.co/63ivpFGqHM 5 minutes ago
Amigo News 🇬🇧 BBC FOOTBALL - Euros On This Day - 20 June: Wales thrash Russia, Neville penalty pain & quickest goal https://t.co/SNHizNH8DQ 7 minutes ago
Sport On The Box 📺 #Football ⚽️ Classic
🏆 #EurosRewind
⏪ #Euro2016 Round of 16
🏴 @Cymru 🆚 @NorthernIreland
Full Match… https://t.co/1uufI4ru4j 16 hours ago
Sport On The Box 📺 #Football ⚽️ Classic
🏆 #EurosRewind
⏪ #Euro2016 Group B
🏴 @Cymru 🆚 Russia 🇷🇺
Full Match Replay
📺 7… https://t.co/2UCfzsEG4K 4 days ago