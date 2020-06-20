Global  

DOJ tries to oust US attorney investigating Trump allies

Seattle Times Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department moved abruptly Friday night to oust Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan overseeing key prosecutions of President Donald Trump’s allies and an investigation of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. But Berman said he was refusing to leave his post and his ongoing investigations would continue. “I have […]
