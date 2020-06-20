Global  

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal opposes move to make 5-day institutional quarantine mandatory

DNA Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Kejriwal said that ending home isolation will make people evade testing which will further increase the spread of the infection.
