Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Concerns Will Not Stop President Trump From Speaking To Large Crowds



Skyler Henry reports Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Tulsa this weekend. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:07 Published 5 days ago Americans embark on an untraditional Memorial Day weekend



Some Americans remain cautious while others were eager to get outdoors to celebrate the Memorial Day weekend which marks the unofficial start of summer. Jillian Kitchener has more. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:06 Published on May 23, 2020

Tweets about this