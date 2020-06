As Country Celebrates Juneteenth, Protesters Hit The Streets For 23rd Day To Demand Change As many people celebrate Juneteenth, thousands of protesters are hitting the streets in New York City. CBS2's Cory James reports.

Historians Say This Juneteenth Will Be Remembered With Even Deeper Intentions



On Friday, people across the country will celebrate “Juneteenth,” a commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Historians say this year’s celebration will take on added.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:56 Published 2 days ago