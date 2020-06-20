Zanardi remains in serious condition after handbike crash



Related news from verified sources News24.com | Ex-F1 driver Alex Zanardi 'in extremely serious condition' after bike crash Ex-Formula One driver Alex Zanardi is in an "extremely serious condition" in hospital after crashing into a truck while competing in a handbike race in Italy.

News24 9 hours ago



BBC News 8 hours ago



BBC Sport 21 hours ago





