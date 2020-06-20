Global  

Zanardi remains in serious condition after handbike crash

Seattle Times Saturday, 20 June 2020
SIENA, Italy (AP) — Italian race car champion-turned-Paralympic gold medalist Alex Zanardi remained in serious condition a day after crashing his handbike into a truck and smashing his face. Zanardi was hooked up to an artificial ventilator and had “stable” blood flow while his neurological status “remains serious,” the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in […]
