Zanardi remains in serious condition after handbike crash
Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
SIENA, Italy (AP) — Italian race car champion-turned-Paralympic gold medalist Alex Zanardi remained in serious condition a day after crashing his handbike into a truck and smashing his face. Zanardi was hooked up to an artificial ventilator and had “stable” blood flow while his neurological status “remains serious,” the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in […]
