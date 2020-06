John Brian Driscoll Joni Ernst and Donald Trump Could Both Be in Trouble in Iowa - The New York Times #Mtpol #Mtsen #Mtnews #Resist… https://t.co/3qmqYWL1pF 1 minute ago

#ElevenThree RT @steveciganek: Joni Ernst and Donald Trump Could Both Be in Trouble in Iowa https://t.co/SW33wEnceO 1 minute ago

Derek Bryant Joni Ernst and Donald Trump Could Both Be in Trouble in Iowa https://t.co/Hh6VoWZesD 5 minutes ago

steve ciganek Joni Ernst and Donald Trump Could Both Be in Trouble in Iowa https://t.co/SW33wEnceO 12 minutes ago

Jen chimienti RT @GuadalahonkyToo: @BarbaraBoxer GOP Senators who voted FOR Brett Kavanaugh, perjured jurist and voted FOR a Senate trial for Donald Trum… 14 minutes ago

Nana Bear Joni Ernst allowed Trump to destroy family farms in Iowa and other states! Trump’s bullshit tariffs with China whi… https://t.co/JtAB1YD06K 20 minutes ago