Belmont Stakes 2020: Post time, odds, jockeys, post positions and how to watch
Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
In a departure from the norm, Saturday's Belmont Stakes will be the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.
Belmont Stakes set for June 20, without spectators
The Belmont Stakes will be run on June 20 without spectators amid the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the first time the race will be the opening leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown, the New..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published
