US youngster Gio Reyna gets 1st start for Dortmund Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Gio Reyna is set to make his first professional start on Saturday after being named in Borussia Dortmund’s lineup at Leipzig in the German Bundesliga. It’s the second time Reyna has been included in Dortmund’s team for a league game. The 17-year-old American was ready to start on May 16 when […] 👓 View full article