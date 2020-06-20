Global  

Column: Donald Trump, our narcissist in chief, wants us to thank him for discovering Juneteenth?

WorldNews Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Column: Donald Trump, our narcissist in chief, wants us to thank him for discovering Juneteenth?How narcissistic is Donald Trump? Let’s consider just the last week. On Wednesday, he took credit for making “Juneteenth very famous,” insisting that prior to the insensitive scheduling of his Tulsa reelection rally on the day Americans celebrate the end of slavery, “nobody had ever heard of it.” (The mind reels.) Trump also dismissed the warnings of health officials that holding his Tulsa rally in an enclosed arena while the coronavirus pandemic still rages potentially imperiled the health of thousands of his supporters. “It’s a very small percentage” of rally attendees who are likely to get sick, he said. Advertisement And he claimed that some of the people who wear masks to help curb the...
Video credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: Trump supporters arrive in Tulsa ahead of presidential rally

Trump supporters arrive in Tulsa ahead of presidential rally 01:39

 Tulsa will welcome thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters, some of whom have camped out for several days for the chance to hear him speak, on Saturday at the BOK Center for his first campaign rally since the COVID-19 pandemic reached the U.S.

'Home Is Here': Supreme Court Blocks Trump Effort To Wind Down DACA Program [Video]

'Home Is Here': Supreme Court Blocks Trump Effort To Wind Down DACA Program

The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a blow to President Donald Trump's immigration agenda, ruling the administration's attempt to dismantle an Obama-era program that protects young undocumented..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:58Published
Facebook pulls Trump ad over 'hate' policy breach [Video]

Facebook pulls Trump ad over 'hate' policy breach

Facebook said on Thursday it took down posts and ads run by the re-election campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump for violating its policy against organized hate. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:45Published
Fauci On US Anti-Science Bias: 'You Know, Science Is Truth' [Video]

Fauci On US Anti-Science Bias: 'You Know, Science Is Truth'

US President Donald Trump has downplayed recent surges in COVID-19 cases in some states, and clearly wants to get Americans back to work. But according to CNN, the nation's top infectious disease..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published

