Exclusive: John Bolton Tells How Iran Hawks Set Up Trump’s Syrian Kurdish Disaster Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Click here to read the full article. President Click here to read the full article. President Donald Trump wanted a “vicious withdrawal” from Syria. Former National Security Advisor John Bolton thought Turkey was a “potential lifeline.” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ’s diplomats had “no love lost for the Kurds.” This is the scene Bolton sets in his book, The Room Where It Happened, which was obtained in advance by the National Interest. The drama eventually ended with President Donald Trump pulling U.S. peacekeepers out of Syria—and then sending them back in. One hundred thousand Syrian civilians were displaced by an advancing Turkish army, and the Kurdish -led Syrian Democratic Forces turned to Russia for help. But U.S. forces never... 👓 View full article

