Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Exclusive: John Bolton Tells How Iran Hawks Set Up Trump’s Syrian Kurdish Disaster

WorldNews Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Exclusive: John Bolton Tells How Iran Hawks Set Up Trump’s Syrian Kurdish DisasterClick here to read the full article. President Donald Trump wanted a “vicious withdrawal” from Syria. Former National Security Advisor John Bolton thought Turkey was a “potential lifeline.” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s diplomats had “no love lost for the Kurds.” This is the scene Bolton sets in his book, The Room Where It Happened, which was obtained in advance by the National Interest. The drama eventually ended with President Donald Trump pulling U.S. peacekeepers out of Syria—and then sending them back in. One hundred thousand Syrian civilians were displaced by an advancing Turkish army, and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces turned to Russia for help. But U.S. forces never...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Bolton Claims Trump Asked China's XI to Help Win Re-Election

Bolton Claims Trump Asked China's XI to Help Win Re-Election 01:10

 Bolton Claims Trump Asked China's XI to Help Win Re-Election John Bolton is President Donald Trump's former national security advisor. He resigned in late 2019. Trump's Justice Department is attempting to prevent the publication of Bolton's tell-all book, 'The Room Where it Happened.' Bolton claims...

Related videos from verified sources

Upcoming Bolton Book Says Trump Asked Chinese President For Help Winning Reelection [Video]

Upcoming Bolton Book Says Trump Asked Chinese President For Help Winning Reelection

President Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton alleges in a new book that Mr. Trump pushed Chinese President Xi Jinping in trade negotiations to agree to purchase American..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:32Published
President Trump responds to John Bolton's claims [Video]

President Trump responds to John Bolton's claims

Bombshell claims from the former national security advisor. In his memoir, John Bolton claims President Trump committed possibly impeachable offenses.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:18Published
Supreme Court Blocks Trump From Ending DACA [Video]

Supreme Court Blocks Trump From Ending DACA

Supreme Court Blocks Trump From Ending DACA Chief Justice John Roberts joined liberal justices to preserve the Obama-era program in a 5-4 decision. John Roberts, via majority opinion John Roberts,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published

Tweets about this