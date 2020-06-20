Washington DC protesters topple statue of Confederate general Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Protesters have toppled the only statue of a Protesters have toppled the only statue of a Confederate general in the US capital and set it on fire on Juneteenth – the day marking the end of slavery in the US. Cheering demonstrators jumped up and down as the 11ft statue of Albert Pike — wrapped with chains — wobbled on its high granite pedestal before falling backwards. Protesters then set a bonfire and stood around it in a circle as the statue burned, chanting: "No justice, no peace!" and "No racist police!".


