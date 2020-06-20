Global  

Washington DC protesters topple statue of Confederate general

WorldNews Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Washington DC protesters topple statue of Confederate generalProtesters have toppled the only statue of a Confederate general in the US capital and set it on fire on Juneteenth – the day marking the end of slavery in the US. Cheering demonstrators jumped up and down as the 11ft statue of Albert Pike — wrapped with chains — wobbled on its high granite pedestal before falling backwards. Protesters then set a bonfire and stood around it in a circle as the statue burned, chanting: “No justice, no peace!” and “No racist police!”....
Video credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Anti-racism protesters in Washington DC tear down statue of Confederate general

Anti-racism protesters in Washington DC tear down statue of Confederate general

 Anti-racism protesters in Washington, D.C. have toppled a statue of a Confederate general and set it on fire.

