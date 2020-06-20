Galwan Valley: China accuses India of 'deliberate provocation' Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

In a series of tweets, Mr Zhao said the In a series of tweets, Mr Zhao said the Galwan Valley was on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the poorly demarcated border between the two nuclear-armed powers. He said the clash occurred at a time when tension had been easing after India demolished infrastructure it had built on the Chinese side of the LAC in May and withdrew personnel, following an agreement between Chinese and Indian officers. But on 15 June Indian troops "once again crossed the Line of Actual Control for deliberate provocation when the situation in the Galwan Valley was already easing", Mr Zhao said. "India's front-line troops even violently attacked the Chinese... 👓 View full article

