Galwan Valley: China accuses India of 'deliberate provocation'
Saturday, 20 June 2020 () In a series of tweets, Mr Zhao said the Galwan Valley was on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the poorly demarcated border between the two nuclear-armed powers. He said the clash occurred at a time when tension had been easing after India demolished infrastructure it had built on the Chinese side of the LAC in May and withdrew personnel, following an agreement between Chinese and Indian officers. But on 15 June Indian troops "once again crossed the Line of Actual Control for deliberate provocation when the situation in the Galwan Valley was already easing", Mr Zhao said. "India's front-line troops even violently attacked the Chinese...
People paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives during violent face-off with China at Galwan Valley. Locals in Varanasi lit the earthen lamps and paid tributes. At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off, government sources said and added that the casualty numbers could...
Father of injured Indian soldier who fought in Galwan valley clash reacted over Rahul Gandhi's tweet. Rahul Gandhi had earlier retweeted a video of the father and said that cabinet ministers were lying..