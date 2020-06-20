Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Galwan Valley: China accuses India of 'deliberate provocation'

WorldNews Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Galwan Valley: China accuses India of 'deliberate provocation'In a series of tweets, Mr Zhao said the Galwan Valley was on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the poorly demarcated border between the two nuclear-armed powers. He said the clash occurred at a time when tension had been easing after India demolished infrastructure it had built on the Chinese side of the LAC in May and withdrew personnel, following an agreement between Chinese and Indian officers. But on 15 June Indian troops "once again crossed the Line of Actual Control for deliberate provocation when the situation in the Galwan Valley was already easing", Mr Zhao said. "India's front-line troops even violently attacked the Chinese...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: India-China border face-off: Locals in Varanasi pay tribute to slain soldiers

India-China border face-off: Locals in Varanasi pay tribute to slain soldiers 01:10

 People paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives during violent face-off with China at Galwan Valley. Locals in Varanasi lit the earthen lamps and paid tributes. At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off, government sources said and added that the casualty numbers could...

Related videos from verified sources

Galwan faceoff: Don't indulge in politics, says father of injured Army soldier to Rahul Gandhi [Video]

Galwan faceoff: Don't indulge in politics, says father of injured Army soldier to Rahul Gandhi

Father of injured Indian soldier who fought in Galwan valley clash reacted over Rahul Gandhi's tweet. Rahul Gandhi had earlier retweeted a video of the father and said that cabinet ministers were lying..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published
India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases [Video]

India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases

Military choppers and fighter jets were spotted in Ladakh's Leh. The activity assumes significance after the violent clash in Galwan Valley. IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria was on a two-day visit to Leh and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:14Published
Islamic Centre of India holds protest against China in Lucknow [Video]

Islamic Centre of India holds protest against China in Lucknow

Islamic Centre of India held a protest on June 19 in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow against China's action on Line of Actual Control (LAC). The protesters were seen holding placards, with messages against..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published

Tweets about this