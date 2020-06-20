Global  

DOJ tries to oust US attorney investigating Trump allies

WorldNews Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
DOJ tries to oust US attorney investigating Trump alliesWASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department moved abruptly Friday night to oust Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan overseeing key prosecutions of President Donald Trump’s allies and an investigation of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. But Berman said he was refusing to leave his post and his ongoing investigations would continue. “I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning, my position,” Berman said. His statement came hours after Attorney General William Barr said Berman was stepping down from his position. The standoff set off an extraordinary clash between the Justice Department and one of the nation’s top districts, which has tried major mob and terror cases...
 The U.S. attorney who oversaw key prosecutions of allies of President Donald Trump is resigning from his post.

