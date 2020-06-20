Global  

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Seattle Times Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge ruled Saturday that former national security adviser John Bolton can move forward in publishing his tell-all book despite efforts by the Trump administration to block the release because of concerns that classified information could be exposed. The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton […]
