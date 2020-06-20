Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Most Popular
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
COVID-19 patient gives birth through C-section in Mysuru
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
COVID-19 patient gives birth through C-section in Mysuru
Saturday, 20 June 2020 (
3 hours ago
)
Woman who had tested negative in Mandya was found carrying infection after test was done in Mysuru before delivery
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
John Bolton
Juneteenth
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Manchester United F.C.
Major League Baseball
Premier League
Syria
Geoffrey Berman
Washington, D.C.
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Trump Rally
George Floyd
Belmont Stakes 2020
WORTH WATCHING
Judge denies Trump bid to block Bolton book
Trump renews threat to cut ties with Beijing
Protesters in the US pull down more statues of people who had links to slavery
Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally