|
Maupay lands double blow on angry Arsenal for Brighton
Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton striker Neal Maupay landed a double blow on Arsenal in the Premier League, playing a role in a serious-looking injury to goalkeeper Bernd Leno in the first half and then scoring a stoppage-time winner with one of the last kicks of a 2-1 win on Saturday. Maupay celebrated loudly after […]
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this