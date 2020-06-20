Global  

Maupay lands double blow on angry Arsenal for Brighton

Seattle Times Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton striker Neal Maupay landed a double blow on Arsenal in the Premier League, playing a role in a serious-looking injury to goalkeeper Bernd Leno in the first half and then scoring a stoppage-time winner with one of the last kicks of a 2-1 win on Saturday. Maupay celebrated loudly after […]
