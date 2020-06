Haaland goals secure Bundesliga runner-up spot for Dortmund Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

BERLIN (AP) — Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund sealed second place in the Bundesliga with a 2-0 win at third-place Leipzig on Saturday. Bayern Munich, which wrapped up its eighth straight title by beating Werder Bremen on Tuesday, celebrated with a 3-1 win at home over Freiburg. Players on all teams in the […] 👓 View full article

