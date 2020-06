Shaik Younus RT @bollywood_life: Vikas Gupta admits he is bisexual, thanks Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan for forcing him to come out #BiggBoss #Pa… 1 hour ago

Ipsita Shee Karmakar News4 @lostboy54 #VikasGupta KEEP GOING VIKAS Vikas Gupta admits he is bisexual, thanks Priyank Sharma and Parth… https://t.co/RDdGBXVRzA 6 hours ago

Kumar Vikas Gupta thanks Priyank Sharma, Parth Samthaan for 'forcing' him to 'come out' https://t.co/BJVDxS8VzF https://t.co/QJfKo5uevK 8 hours ago

Shashi Vikas Gupta thanks Priyank Sharma, Parth Samthaan for 'forcing' him to 'come out' https://t.co/nLwepH3RQG https://t.co/PY6snkCtCn 9 hours ago

Bollywood Life Vikas Gupta admits he is bisexual, thanks Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan for forcing him to come out #BiggBoss… https://t.co/otVN1hdSYp 10 hours ago