Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Campaign Says 6 Staffers Organizing Tulsa Rally Test Positive for COVID-19

TIME Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Hundreds of Tulsa residents get set up for Trump's rally [Video]

Hundreds of Tulsa residents get set up for Trump's rally

President Trump is appearing at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma today (June 20). The rally is being met with controversy as masks to protect the public from the coronavirus are optional and many..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:28Published
Day before Trump rally, legal wins in court and curfew lifted at president’s request [Video]

Day before Trump rally, legal wins in court and curfew lifted at president’s request

A win in court for the Trump campaign means full steam ahead for Saturday’s rally in Tulsa, while other safety concerns persist amid questions about possible violence from outsiders in the city.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 02:14Published
Trump supporters arrive in Tulsa ahead of presidential rally [Video]

Trump supporters arrive in Tulsa ahead of presidential rally

Tulsa will welcome thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters, some of whom have camped out for several days for the chance to hear him speak, on Saturday at the BOK Center for his first campaign..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

6 Trump campaign staff working on pivotal Tulsa rally test positive for coronavirus - live updates

 Trump's rally in Tulsa is his first campaign event since before the coronavirus shut down the country. Here's the latest updates from the event.
USATODAY.com

Six members of Trump advance team in Tulsa test positive for coronavirus

 Six staffers on President Trump's campaign team tested positive for coronavirus and will not attend the major campaign rally Saturday night in Tulsa, Okla., the...
FOXNews.com

6 staffers setting up for Trump rally positive for COVID-19

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign says six staff members helping set up for his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this