Trump Campaign Says 6 Staffers Organizing Tulsa Rally Test Positive for COVID-19

Hundreds of Tulsa residents get set up for Trump's rally



President Trump is appearing at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma today (June 20). The rally is being met with controversy as masks to protect the public from the coronavirus are optional and many.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:28 Published 2 hours ago

Day before Trump rally, legal wins in court and curfew lifted at president’s request



A win in court for the Trump campaign means full steam ahead for Saturday’s rally in Tulsa, while other safety concerns persist amid questions about possible violence from outsiders in the city. Credit: KFOR Duration: 02:14 Published 3 hours ago