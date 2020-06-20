Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

International Yoga Day: 6 unique online courses to study Yoga

WorldNews Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
International Yoga Day: 6 unique online courses to study YogaThe knowledge of Yoga goes back 5000 years in India and is believed to have positive effects on the mind and body. To popularise this traditional system, International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. While the art is now more popular than ever, many still do not know that yoga has several aspects which are studied under modern sciences like engineering. Here is a list of unique courses on yoga you can pursue online. Sounds True Presents: The Mystic flow – The Yoga of Awakening: This course is for anyone who wants to delve deeper into yoga and learn to use it to heal at physical, emotional, and energy levels. Built around techniques like Vinyasa flow yoga and Ujjayi...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: CM Jai Ram Thakur appeals citizens to celebrate International Yoga Day at their homes

CM Jai Ram Thakur appeals citizens to celebrate International Yoga Day at their homes 01:46

 Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur appealed citizens to celebrate International Yoga Day with their families at their homes. In a video message, Thakur said, "Prime Minister started this initiative 5 years ago, and since then we are celebrating International Yoga Day. I will appeal...

Related videos from verified sources

Indian sand artist creates yoga sculptures for International Yoga Day [Video]

Indian sand artist creates yoga sculptures for International Yoga Day

Sand art in the shape of various yoga positions has been created in Northern East India. India's renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created the sculpture in time for International Yoga Day on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:58Published
Ramdev's 'Yoga Protocol Rehearsal' in Haridwar ahead of International Yoga Day [Video]

Ramdev's 'Yoga Protocol Rehearsal' in Haridwar ahead of International Yoga Day

Yoga guru Ramdev conducted 'Yoga Protocol Rehearsal' ahead of International Yoga Day. The workshop was organised at Har Ki Pauri in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. Ramdev performed yoga to guide his viewers..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:13Published
Baba Ramdev conducts 'Yoga Protocol Rehearsal' at Har Ki Pauri ahead of International Yoga Day [Video]

Baba Ramdev conducts 'Yoga Protocol Rehearsal' at Har Ki Pauri ahead of International Yoga Day

Ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21,Yoga guru, Baba Ramdev conducts 'Yoga Protocol Rehearsal' at Har Ki Pauri in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. He performed yoga to guide his viewers and yoga..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published

Tweets about this

Thalapa97645368

Thalapathy Vijay RT @ieeducation_job: To start a career in yoga to detox yourself or stay younger, check this list of unique courses you can take-up this #I… 5 hours ago

ph7267

Hari Dass International Yoga Day: 6 unique online courses to study Yoga https://t.co/Y1zdAJsBjU 6 hours ago

FreeDesign_Ed

D'ed International Yoga Day: 6 unique online courses to study Yoga - The Indian Express https://t.co/vxgzp0BGiX 7 hours ago

ieeducation_job

IE Education Jobs To start a career in yoga to detox yourself or stay younger, check this list of unique courses you can take-up this… https://t.co/nCDdoBfcaa 7 hours ago